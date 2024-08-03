Mt Kenya leaders dare RUTO’s allies to impeach DP GACHAGUA - You will see how the mountain erupts!





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders has opposed any attempts by individuals close to President William Ruto to impeach his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The leaders, including Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania, nominated MP Sabina Chege, Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, stated that the impeachment plot is an affront to the people of the Mt Kenya region.

The leaders criticized those plotting to impeach Gachagua, stating they would not engage in sideshows or retrogressive politicking.

"To my fellow parliamentarians, I humbly request you, let us stop thinking about personalities but the issues that affect the people.

"We have no time for sideshows. I have heard the impeachment rumours but I will not and cannot sign, I have no time for that.

"We will sit in parliament and discuss things that are helpful to the nation,” Chege said.

The nominated MP at the same time challenged President William Ruto’s administration to stop seeking solutions to Kenya’s challenges from men and instead go back to the foundation of the current government.

“Stop looking for solutions from individuals. Remember your foundation is in God. You started on the foundation of God, he has the solutions to this nation and not individuals,” she said.

Kihungi described the plot to impeach Gachagua as insensitive to Kenyans, noting that his constituents have already warned him against such tactics.

In his speech, Muriu urged Gachagua to stay strong and navigate through the current challenges to emerge as a stronger leader.

Ruto's allies are planning to impeach Gachagua over allegations of gross misconduct, undermining the President, and sponsoring and financing Gen Z protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST