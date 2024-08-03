God bless OSCAR SUDI as he vows to transform the life of RAILA ODINGA‘s die hard fan NURU OKANGA.





Saturday, August 3,2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has vowed to transform the life of former Prime minister Raila Odinga‘s chief sycophant, Nuru Okanga, who has been living like a rat despite being close to the opposition leader

Appearing on Oga Obinna's show on Thursday, Sudi expressed his liking for Okanga despite the latter accusing him of pocketing Sh 350 million monthly from garbage collection in Nairobi.

"Nuru Okanga is a good person it is only that he is primitive and being misused. I saw him saying that his bathroom is still outside his house and he still takes a bath outside," Sudi said.

"Tell him to look for me I will give him something to do, even if it is in my garbage company so that he doesn't take a bath outside again like the last time," he added.

Sudi also shared that he contacted content creator Kimbi Kimbi to request Okanga's number, but Kimbi Kimbi did not provide it.

Although Obinna tried calling Okanga, he did not receive the phone as he was probably asleep because it was late at night.

The Kenyan DAILY POST