I will help RUTO implement the Bottom-Up Economic idea because it was also an ODM idea – JOHN MBADI says





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Proposed Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury John Mbadi has pledged his commitment to helping President William Ruto achieve his Bottom-Up Economic agenda.

While appearing before the National Assembly's vetting committee on Saturday, August 3, Mbadi was questioned about his stance on the Bottom-Up Economic model, which he had previously criticized as Orange Democratic Movement chairman.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who sits on the committee, sought to understand how Mbadi would work to actualize policies whose base he expressively mocked.

In response, Mbadi noted that aspects of the Bottom-Up Economic model were similar to the manifesto developed by ODM in the lead-up to the 2022 presidential election.

He said the model spoke to the same issues affecting Kenyans; including unemployment and the high cost of living.

"Bottom-up is actually a concept of UDA, but I want to tell him that if you look at the physiology of UDA and ODM, there is no difference.

"Actually, the two are social democrats. The two parties promote social democracy.

"If you look at Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), it talks about job creation, cost of living, it talks about agriculture, it talks about the digital economy, it talks about job creation.

"What about our manifesto? We talked about the same," he said.

"Actually the BETA concept is on value addition. ODM manifesto, which I participated in drafting, we had manufacturing emphasizing agriculture as raw material.

“So it's manufacturing supported by agriculture. BETA is on agriculture for value addition, ODM, and agriculture for manufacturing. Semantics," he added.

