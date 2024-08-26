MORARA shows President RUTO’s multi-million palatial home that sits on his 900-acre farm in Kilgoris - It looks like a palace (VIDEO).





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer Morara Kebaso went to Kilgoris and secretly took a video of President William Ruto’s palatial mansion that sits on his 900-acre farm.

Ruto’s acquisition of the expansive farm was shrouded in controversy after a lobby group went to court and accused him of grabbing it from Former Vice President Joseph Murumbi.

Documents presented in court revealed that the land was allocated to Murumbi in 1977 by the Narok County Council and was officially handed over to him by former lands and settlements minister Joshua Angaine.

Ruto acquired the land under unclear circumstances and built a multi-million home.

The home is emerging to be the new power center where he has been holding high-profile meetings in the recent past.

Watch the video.

Good Morning guys. TUPAC is alive. He lives in Ruto's 900 acre mansion in Kilgoris. This is the best view i could get. We need to go and see him. I hear he is writing a new song. It goes like this. "Yoh! God made man and man made money and money made man mad." pic.twitter.com/twszylzqwW — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) August 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.