I don’t know Kangemi or what Fuliza, Tala and Hustler Fund are - MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SANDRA, brags and ‘vomits’ on Kenyans (VIDEO).





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, was hosted for an interview by comedian Oga Obinna on his YouTube channel, where she appeared to set standards and brag about her flamboyant lifestyle.

Obinna asked Sandra whether she knew Kangemi, an informal settlement in Nairobi, and despite the estate being popular, Sandra said she had never heard of it.

“Do you know Kangemi,” Obinna asked Sandra.

“No. I have never heard of it,” she responded.

Sandra also revealed that she would take a loan and start a hustle if she woke up one day with nothing, but admitted she doesn't know what Fuliza, Tala, or the Hustler Fund are.

“Do you know Fuliza, Tala, and Hustler Fund,” Obinna asked, and in response, Sandra said she is not familiar with the loan apps, popular among her fellow youth.

This is not the first time Sandra is courting controversy for bragging in public.

In March this year, she disclosed that if she were to get married, her bride price would include 5 Lions 3 Choppers 22 Bentleys, 4 Rovers, And 500 Million Pounds.

