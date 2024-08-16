Mom sleeps in daughter’s dormitory on her first night at college to make ‘memories’ (VIDEO)







Friday, August 16, 2024 - An American woman is being criticized online after she shared a video showing she went to sleep in her daughter's dormitory on her first night at college.

The North Carolina mom, Lori Miggins, 48, is being called “creepy” and “weird” for having a sleep over with daughter Taylor, 18, at Appalachian State University last week.

“I know not everyone will have this chance but if you can, do it!” Lori wrote, explaining that Taylor arrived on campus several days before her college roommate as she is a member of the cheerleading team.

“Very lucky that athletes moved in early, her roommate’s bed was available and to have had the chance to spend the first night in my daughter’s college dorm room with her,” the mother added.

Lori’s video has gone viral, with some praising the sweet mother-daughter sleepover while some didn't waste time to criticize her.

“Love this! You’re an incredible mom and your bond with your kids is SO special!” one cooed.

“As a daughter who had to bury her momma at 22 I am bawling,” another emotionally wrote. “I’m so glad this young lady appreciates her mom and wants to spend time with her. My mom and I were close but I always regret the things I didn’t say and the time I should’ve made for her.”

“This is weird as f–k,” one troll declared.

“This is gross and weird,” a second sniped. “Have some boundaries. Say goodbye to your kid and go cry in the car like everyone else. Let them live their lives. That’s what you brought them up to do.”

However, Lori blasted back, telling cruel critics to keep their opinions to themselves.

“I lost my mom unexpectedly and both myself and Taylor were very close to her,” she stated. “I dream of having a relationship with both of my daughters like I had with my own mother, and that’s what I continue to nourish each and every day.”

“We made a memory that will last a lifetime! That’s all. You do you, and I’ll do me! No need to be so negative!”

She added that she sought permission from both the college and Taylor’s future roommate.

Watch the video below