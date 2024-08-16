Mom sleeps in daughter’s dormitory on her first night at college to make ‘memories’ (VIDEO)

Friday, August 16, 2024 - An American woman is being criticized online after she shared a video showing she went to sleep in her daughter's dormitory on her first night at college.
The North Carolina mom, Lori Miggins, 48, is being called
“creepy” and “weird” for having a sleep over with daughter Taylor, 18, at
Appalachian State University last week.
“I know not everyone will
have this chance but if you can, do it!” Lori wrote, explaining that Taylor arrived
on campus several days before her college roommate as she is a member of the
cheerleading team.
“Very lucky that athletes
moved in early, her roommate’s bed was available and to have had the chance to
spend the first night in my daughter’s college dorm room with her,” the mother
added.
Lori’s video has gone viral, with some praising the sweet
mother-daughter sleepover while some didn't waste time to criticize her.
“Love this! You’re an
incredible mom and your bond with your kids is SO special!” one cooed.
“As a daughter who had to
bury her momma at 22 I am bawling,” another emotionally wrote. “I’m so glad
this young lady appreciates her mom and wants to spend time with her. My mom
and I were close but I always regret the things I didn’t say and the time I
should’ve made for her.”
“This is weird as f–k,” one
troll declared.
“This is gross and weird,” a
second sniped. “Have some boundaries. Say goodbye to your kid and go cry in the
car like everyone else. Let them live their lives. That’s what you brought them
up to do.”
However, Lori blasted back, telling cruel critics to keep
their opinions to themselves.
“I lost my mom unexpectedly
and both myself and Taylor were very close to her,” she stated. “I dream of
having a relationship with both of my daughters like I had with my own mother,
and that’s what I continue to nourish each and every day.”
“We made a memory that will
last a lifetime! That’s all. You do you, and I’ll do me! No need to be so
negative!”
She added that she sought permission from both the college
and Taylor’s future roommate.
