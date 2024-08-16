White South African schoolkids who 'auctioned' their black classmates return to school after suspension







Friday, August 16, 2024 - The five white pupils suspended after a controversial incident involving the "auctioning" of black classmates at Pinelands High School have returned to school this week as the disciplinary hearings continue.

According to Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape education department, the hearings are still ongoing and involve a large number of participants. "The disciplinary hearings at Pinelands High School are continuing. The hearing requires the attendance of a large number of role players and has been scheduled to accommodate everyone in terms of their availability. The school would like to conclude the matter as soon as possible,” Hammond stated.

She explained that under provincial regulations governing discipline, suspension, and expulsion of pupils in state schools, a pupil may be precautionarily suspended for up to seven school days. "The five learners are, therefore, being accommodated at the school while the process is continuing, in line with these regulations," she added.

The incident, which took place on July 25, involved a video showing grade 8 pupils "bidding" on their black classmates, who were reportedly gathered in an enclosure by the white pupils. The video, captioned "slavery at school is crazy," caused widespread outrage when it circulated on social media, depicting some pupils offering bids as high as R100,000 and even using bitcoin to "purchase" their peers.

As the investigation continues, Hammond emphasized that the education department is not intervening in the school's disciplinary process at this stage. "The school is taking action in terms of the relevant disciplinary procedures as outlined in the SA Schools Act ... we must allow this process to take its course," Hammond said.

The case has sparked significant debate and concern regarding racism and student behavior in South African schools. The outcome of the hearings is being closely watched by the public and education authorities alike.