White South African schoolkids who 'auctioned' their black classmates return to school after suspension

Friday, August 16, 2024 - The five white pupils suspended after a controversial incident involving the "auctioning" of black classmates at Pinelands High School have returned to school this week as the disciplinary hearings continue.
According to Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western
Cape education department, the hearings are still ongoing and involve a large
number of participants. "The disciplinary hearings at Pinelands High School
are continuing. The hearing requires the attendance of a large number of role
players and has been scheduled to accommodate everyone in terms of their
availability. The school would like to conclude the matter as soon as
possible,” Hammond stated.
She explained that under provincial regulations governing
discipline, suspension, and expulsion of pupils in state schools, a pupil may
be precautionarily suspended for up to seven school days. "The five
learners are, therefore, being accommodated at the school while the process is
continuing, in line with these regulations," she added.
The incident, which took place on July 25, involved a video
showing grade 8 pupils "bidding" on their black classmates, who were
reportedly gathered in an enclosure by the white pupils. The video, captioned
"slavery at school is crazy," caused widespread outrage when it
circulated on social media, depicting some pupils offering bids as high as
R100,000 and even using bitcoin to "purchase" their peers.
As the investigation continues, Hammond emphasized that the
education department is not intervening in the school's disciplinary process at
this stage. "The school is taking action in terms of the relevant
disciplinary procedures as outlined in the SA Schools Act ... we must allow
this process to take its course," Hammond said.
The case has sparked significant debate and concern
regarding racism and student behavior in South African schools. The outcome of
the hearings is being closely watched by the public and education authorities
alike.
