Is PETER KALUMA threatening MARTHA KARUA after she attacked RAILA ODINGA for joining RUTO’s Government? - See his message





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has sent a message to Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, who criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a live TV interview.

In an interview on Citizen TV Tuesday evening, Karua accused Raila Odinga of betraying Kenyans by making a deal with President William Ruto.

But in a statement on his X account, Kaluma defended Odinga, noting that Kenya is a multi-party democracy, where all citizens are part of the government, albeit through different political parties.

Kaluma urged for a fight for good governance within the bounds of the law, and not through chaos.

“We don’t take kindly unfair attacks on @RailaOdinga.

"Kenya is a multi-party democratic state. All Kenyans are in government but in different political parties.

"Let’s fight for good governance within the law, not anarchy. Allow us to respect you as our leader,” Kaluma stated.

Karua spoke a week after five of Raila Odinga’s lieutenants were nominated to Ruto's cabinet

The five are; Hassan Joho(Mining and Blue Economy CS), Wycliffe Oparanya ( Cooperatives and MSMEs CS), John Mbadi(Treasury and Economic Planning ), Opiyo Wandayi( Energy and Petroleum), and Beatrice Moe (East Africa Community Affairs CS).

