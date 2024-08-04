Meet WAVINYA MARIA, the lady that KHALIF KAIRO is dating after his hyped relationship with CERA IMANI ended in premium tears (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 5, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer and social media influencer, Khalif Kairo, has moved on after his relationship with model Cera Imani hit a snag.

Kairo took to his X account and posted a photo on a date with his new girlfriend at a high-end city restaurant and hid her face.

‘’Mtu wako hukushika hivi,’’ he captioned the photo.

Hawk-eyed netizens unmasked the identity of Kairo’s new catch after he posted the photo.

Her name is Wavinya Maria, a beauty pageant who was crowned Miss World Kenya in 2019.

Maria was raised by a single mom in Mombasa, who died when she was just 12 years old, forcing her to relocate to live with her grandparents in the upcountry.

Kairo confirmed that he broke up with Cera Imani during an interview with Dr. Ofweneke last month.

‘’I think I'm the one who messed up. I agree that I was the problem,’’ he said.

On whether at the time of the announcement the breakup was real because fans highly doubted it and there were reports of the former love birds being spotted together or one voice being heard in the background while the other was recording a video, Kairo promised it was all real.



He noted that he never chases clout. “It was real... you know me, I don't do that stuff.

"I don't do clout chasing. I've been in very many relationships, it's just that this one was very public,” said the car deal while speaking with Dr. Ofweneke.









