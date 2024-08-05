The day DUALE was saved from a proper beating by late General OGOLLA after he called a Major General in charge of Logistics stupid - Details emerge.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale reportedly had an altercation with a Major General In Charge of Logistics at the Defence Headquarters after he insulted him.

Word has it that the altercation almost turned physical after Duale called the senior military officer stupid.

The late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla intervened and saved Duale from the beating.

When Duale was being vetted on Friday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi questioned why he is often touted as showing a tough character, wondering if that caused fear and panic among the military leadership.

Duale however said that the military bosses may not necessarily fear him as a person, but rather his leadership style which he touted as stern.

“I don’t think the rank and the file and the leadership of the Defence ministry fear me, maybe my style and I will take the same style to the forest,” he told the Committee on Appointments when appeared before them for vetting on Friday.

Duale held the Defence CS position for 21 months before President William Ruto dissolved his entire Cabinet after weeks of youth-led anti-government protests.



A week later, he was nominated back to the Defence docket, before later surprisingly being moved to the Environment docket in a swap with Soipan Tuya.

It is alleged that Ruto moved Duale from the powerful Defence docket to Environment after getting endless complaints from military bosses concerning his style of leadership.

Below is a tweet by blogger Aoko Otieno spilling the beans on the altercation between Duale and the senior military officer?





The Kenyan DAILY POST.