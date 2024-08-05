RUTO’s sister and mother exposed by a disgruntled neighbour - What they are doing in the village will leave you speechless (LOOK).





Monday, August 5, 2024 - A disgruntled neighbor has accused President William Ruto’s mother and sister of using the first family name to exploit their fellow villagers.

The neighbour, who sought anonymity, claims that a man in the village secured a tender to supply cabbages to a nearby public school.

However, Ruto’s mother allegedly used her influence to take away the tender.

One of President Ruto’s sisters, named Cheptekweny, has also been accused of selling KDF calling letters intended for needy youth in the village to join the military.

She reportedly sells each letter for Ksh 400,000.

The neighbour reached out to popular X personality Kimuzi and exposed the President’s mother and sister.

Check this out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.