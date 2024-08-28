PHOTO of JAMAL MUBARAK, the car dealer who died after a newly-imported Range Rover he was delivering to a client collided head-on with a canter - He was buried a few hours later





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - The driver of the newly imported Range Rover that was involved in a fatal accident while being delivered to a client in Nairobi has been identified as 37-year-old Jamal Mubarak, a car dealer based in Mombasa.

According to a police report, the accident occurred in the Maji Ya Chumvi area when the ill-fated Range Rover collided head-on with a canter.

Mubarak was reportedly speeding and attempting to overtake another vehicle when he miscalculated, leading to the devastating collision with the oncoming canter.

Tragically, both Mubarak and a female passenger in the Range Rover died on the spot.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were left badly damaged.

Mubarak was later buried in the afternoon, a few hours after the accident, in line with the Muslim faith.

