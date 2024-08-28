A rogue junior cop is accused of tipping city fraudster BETTY KARIMI of impending arrest as private detective JANE MUGOH intervenes, leading to her arrest (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A lady behind a scam where job seekers have lost their hard-earned money has been arrested after being on the run for months.

The suspect, Betty Karimi, has been working with cartels to obtain money fraudulently from Kenyans looking for jobs abroad.

Victims of the scam reported the matter to the police, leading to the suspect’s manhunt.

According to private detective Jane Mugoh, a rogue junior cop has been tipping Betty of impending arrest in the last three months, helping her to evade police traps.

She was finally nabbed after undercover agents sent by Jane Mugoh collaborated with OCS KICC police station.

Jane congratulated the OCS for working diligently to have the suspect arrested.

Congratulations, Ocs kicc police for working with my undercover agents and arrested Betty karimi, who has been working with cartels and tour travel agents to obtain money from Kenyans. I was initially frustrated when a junior police officer kept tipping suspects… pic.twitter.com/06D8XpwweF — Dr. Detective Jane Mugoh (@DetectiveJane_) August 28, 2024

