Man shows how he has been bagging himself nice ‘Kienyeji Ladies’ at Mlolongo Flyover - If you want a wife, camp there on Sundays (VIDEO).

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - A young man has excited netizens after sharing a video hitting on ‘Kienyeji Ladies’ who converge at the Mlolongo flyover, especially on weekends.
Most of those ladies are househelps fresh from the village
and according to him, they can make good wives.
“If you are serious, come to flyover Mlolongo and you will
get a wife,” the man was heard saying in the video.
He managed to hit on two Luyha ‘Kienyenji’ ladies and
convinced them that he could be the ideal man for them.
