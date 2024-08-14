Family Wrangles: DRAMA as Senator GLORIA ORWOBA is chased away by her step siblings from their home (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - There was drama after controversial Senator Gloria Orwoba was chased away by her step siblings, following family wrangles.

Orwoba had moved to court to bar her step siblings from burying their mother Esther Kemunto in her father’s land.

However, she lost the case and tried to use police officers to intimidate her step siblings.

At the centre of the dispute is a piece of land in Sameta, Kisii County owned by the Senator’s late father Mbera Orwoba.

The Senator filed a suit preventing Esther from being buried at her late father’s land.





Gloria insisted that Eunice was not her stepmother although her late father married her as a second wife.

As per the nominated Senator, the woman was ‘just living’ in their father’s homestead in Sameta, Kisii.

According to the Senator, the woman could not even say her father’s second name in court or even provide photos to show they were married.

Watch a video of the dramatic incident between the Senator and her step siblings.

Senator Gloria Orwoba sent away her step siblings from their home. She was in court barring them from burying their mom in that compound, but she lost. pic.twitter.com/9xcidYcr2Q — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) August 14, 2024