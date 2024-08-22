BIDEN says the US will not assist Kenya unless RUTO orders the arrest and prosecution of all police officers who killed over 50 GEN Z protestors







Thursday, August 22,2024 - United States President Joe Biden’s administration has asked President William Ruto to ensure that all police officers who killed and abducted Kenyan youths during the recent anti-Government protests are arrested and prosecuted.

During the two months of protests that almost brought the Kenya's Kwanza Government to its knees, police officers killed over 50 Gen Zs and wounded thousands.

The US, through Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported discussing with Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi their concerns about the deaths and abductions of Kenyans during protests.

Murphy said he told Ruto and Mudavadi that Kenya's relationship with the U.S. could not reach its full potential unless the Government held those who violated Kenyans' rights accountable.

"There were reports of very brutal treatment of protesters by the Kenyan police forces.”

“That's unacceptable.”

“For our alliance with Kenya to grow, the right of citizens to protest peacefully must be protected," Murphy said.

The Senator further emphasised the importance of democracy in the country, stating that for it to be achieved, the Government must guarantee everyone’s right to peaceful protest.

"Hopefully, the President and the Foreign Minister heard those demands.”

“We want democracy to be alive and well.”

“We want it to prosper here in Kenya.”

“But the only way that happens is for every citizen in Kenya to be able to protest the Government peacefully," he said.

