KALONZO MUSYOKA attracts a huge crowd in GITHURAI – Is RUTO losing Mt Kenya like RAILA ODINGA? (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 26, 2024 - President William Ruto should start worrying about the political forays former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is making, particularly in the Mt. Kenya region.

In the last two months, Kalonzo Musyoka has camped in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region, working to persuade residents to abandon the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and join the Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

On Sunday, Kalonzo was welcomed by a mammoth crowd when he made a stopover in Githurai.

Githurai is symbolically referred to as a gateway to Mt Kenya region and once somebody receives a mammoth crowd in the estate, he is regarded as a true son or daughter of Mt Kenya and he doesn’t have trouble climbing the complex mountain.

Here are photos of Kalonzo Musyoka when he made a stopover in Githurai on Sunday.





