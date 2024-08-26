KALONZO announces fresh round of anti-govt protests as he incites university students – Look! RUTO and RAILA will not believe





Monday, August 26, 2024 – President William Ruto and his friend, Raila Odinga, are reportedly in panic mode.

This is after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka threatened to initiate anti-government protests similar to the Gen Z revolution which saw Ruto and Raila come together and form a broad-based government.

Addressing a crowd in Githurai yesterday, Kalonzo vowed to spearhead a national campaign against the recently implemented university funding model, denouncing it as overly complex and exclusionary towards lower-income families.

He criticized the government's lack of engagement with the public and educational stakeholders before rolling out the new system.

"The current administration has plunged education into crisis," Musyoka declared.

"We give notice to the government, which appears clueless about managing this essential sector, that we will mobilize the country to oppose this unjust model.

"If the plan is to make university education a privilege only for the affluent, then the marginalized will rise to reclaim their rightful access."

Musyoka explained the widespread disapproval of the funding scheme among Kenyans, emphasizing that the lack of prior consultation or pilot testing has left many unprepared and disadvantaged.

"Education is in a crisis, and it is both impracticable and unfair. Even university administrations admit they were left out of the conversation," he added.

The Wiper party leader's strong opposition to the new university funding model resonates with concerns raised across various sectors regarding the transparency and inclusivity of the new system.

"How many are ready to stand against this? The poor will rise and claim their position," Musyoka rallied the crowd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST