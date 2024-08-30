KALONZO MUSYOKA told to stage a coup in AZIMIO offices and kick out RAILA ODINGA’s stooges – Power is grabbed not given!





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, has advised former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to seize leadership of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party by force.

In a post on X, the lawyer-cum politician told Kalonzo to stop making pronouncements, and instead take over the coalition’s leadership following the exit of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Last week, Raila Odinga announced his exit from local politics after President William Ruto officially launched his bid for African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Havi has, therefore, urged Kalonzo to assemble a force of 3,000 people, which should include 1,000 men and 2,000 women.

After putting the force in place, Havi says Kalonzo should then storm the Azimio offices, take the official podium, fire the coalition staff affiliated with Raila, and declare himself the coalition leader.

“Kalonzo Musyoka should know that a coup is not preceded with notice or threats.

