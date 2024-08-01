JUNET MOHAMED thanks RAILA ODINGA after he appointed him as Minority Leader in Parliament – Thank You BABA for trusting me!





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has thanked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for picking him as Minority Leader in the National Assembly.

Junet affirmed that under his leadership, their movement would emerge victorious.

"I thank my Party Leader the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and @TheODMparty, for trusting and proposing me to lead the Minority Coalition in the National Assembly at this pivotal moment.

"Our movement will triumph," the lawmaker said on Thursday.

Junet, who is serving his third term, will be replacing outgoing Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, who has been nominated to head the Energy and Petroleum docket in President William Ruto’s broad-based government.

The Suna East lawmaker is currently the Minority Whip, a position he has held since the last Parliament.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo will be succeeding Junet as the Minority Whip in changes announced after the ODM Central Management Committee meeting chaired by Raila.

