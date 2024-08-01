CALEB AMISI thanks RAILA ODINGA after he appointed him to this powerful Parliamentary post





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has thanked former Prime Minister and ODM party leader Raila Odinga for his appointment as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The youthful lawmaker said his appointment was a testament to the former prime minister's confidence in him.

Amisi pledged to uphold the values of transparency and accountability if will be elected to the position by the committee members.

"This appointment is a testament to the confidence you have placed in me, and I assure you that I will carry out my duties with utmost dedication and integrity.

"I am committed to upholding the values of transparency and accountability as we work together to strengthen our nation's governance.

"Thank you for this incredible opportunity," Amisi said.

He also thanked all Kenyans congratulating him on his new appointment, saying their messages inspired him.

"To the people of Saboti Constituency, the ODM fraternity, and Kenyans at large, I am deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of congratulations.

"With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me, and with an unswerving resolve to honor that trust, I humbly accept the appointment," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST