Blow to WYCLIFFE OPARANYA as EACC urges Members of Parliament to reject his nomination to RUTO’s Cabinet.





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to the National Assembly asking the House not to approve the nomination of Wycliffe Oparanya as Cabinet Secretary over integrity issues.

In a letter dated July 29 and addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, the EACC highlighted that Wycliffe Oparanya, the Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development CS nominee, is facing a graft case.

The EACC noted that it has filed for preservation orders against Oparanya’s assets, as he is alleged to possess proceeds from corruption due to a conflict of interest, and the matter is still pending in court.

On July 26, Oparanya suffered a major setback after the High Court declined to unfreeze his assets in the ongoing graft probe concerning the alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his two-term tenure as the Kakamega governor.

In this case, EACC is seeking to recover the billions from Oparanya and several companies associated with officials of the Kakamega County government amounting to Sh1,387,310,025.

Oparanya has been scheduled to appear before MPs for vetting on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST