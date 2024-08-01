Judicial Impunity Must End! – RUTO’s man says after the Court of Appeal declared Finance Bill 2023 unconstitutional

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - One of President William Ruto’s close lieutenants has criticized the Judiciary after the Court of Appeal declared the Finance Bill 2023 unconstitutional on Wednesday.
The Appellate Court declared the Finance Act
2023 unconstitutional for failing to consider the views of the public in
various sections.
Reacting to the ruling, Leader of the Majority
in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah described the decision as an act of sabotage to
Parliament, an arm of government tasked with making laws.
The Kikuyu Member of Parliament wondered
whether the verdict implies that all parliamentary acts passed since 2010 are
unconstitutional.
The visibly charged lawmaker told off the
Judicial officers, asking them to respect the boundaries and roles as enshrined
in the Constitution.
Ichung’wah insisted that the decision could
plunge the country into a crisis.
“This Judicial overreach must also come to an end and I say that with immense respect to our learned friends.
"They must know
we have boundaries and we have a country to govern,” Ichung’wah stated
Ichung’wah further argued that amendments to
legislation during third readings have consistently not been taken back for
public participation.
The lawmaker suggested that the decision exposed a larger issue regarding the interpretation of legislative processes.
