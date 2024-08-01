Judicial Impunity Must End! – RUTO’s man says after the Court of Appeal declared Finance Bill 2023 unconstitutional





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - One of President William Ruto’s close lieutenants has criticized the Judiciary after the Court of Appeal declared the Finance Bill 2023 unconstitutional on Wednesday.

The Appellate Court declared the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional for failing to consider the views of the public in various sections.

Reacting to the ruling, Leader of the Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah described the decision as an act of sabotage to Parliament, an arm of government tasked with making laws.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament wondered whether the verdict implies that all parliamentary acts passed since 2010 are unconstitutional.

The visibly charged lawmaker told off the Judicial officers, asking them to respect the boundaries and roles as enshrined in the Constitution.

Ichung’wah insisted that the decision could plunge the country into a crisis.

“This Judicial overreach must also come to an end and I say that with immense respect to our learned friends.

"They must know we have boundaries and we have a country to govern,” Ichung’wah stated

Ichung’wah further argued that amendments to legislation during third readings have consistently not been taken back for public participation.

The lawmaker suggested that the decision exposed a larger issue regarding the interpretation of legislative processes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST