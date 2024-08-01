"I don’t need RAILA anymore! I will do it all by myself, just like before," - KALONZO declares after BABA's betrayal.





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka does not need former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s help to survive politically.

Speaking at a burial in Machakos yesterday, Kalonzo dismissed the notion that he depends on Raila’s influence for political survival.

According to the Wiper Leader, his influence in Kenya’s political arena was dominant way before partnering with the former Prime Minister.

“Some are saying Kalonzo cannot stand without Raila, please spare us, we have stood before, we have been misunderstood before,” Kalonzo stated.

While affirming his decision as the Opposition leader, Kalonzo revealed that such criticism would not compel him to join President William Ruto's administration.

Kalonzo went ahead to fault Odinga's ODM party for allowing some of its members to join Ruto's cabinet despite being in the opposition.

"ODM has taken their time to explain, but they will have a lot of explaining to do. But the rest of us are very clear about our intentions," Kalonzo stated.

"We have absolutely no intention of joining President Ruto's government but we wish them well," he added.

Kalonzo’s sentiments followed hours after meeting Raila Odinga alongside other Azimio leaders, including Jubilee's Jeremiah Kioni and KANU's Gideon Moi.

The Azimio leaders reportedly met to deliberate on several matters that were hampering the coalition's political progress.

Kalonzo while disclosing the details of the meeting revealed Odinga met the coalition leaders to explain the intrigues that led to the nomination of the 4 ODM leaders to Cabinet.

