Detectives arrest a 10-man gang believed to be behind a spate of break-ins in go-downs and recover stolen goods worth millions - They killed a guard in Kamulu last month (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - After days of scrupulous hunt for burglars that have reigned terror to godown owners in Nairobi and its environs, DCI detectives have registered a major breakthrough with the arrest of a 10-man gang believed to be behind a spate of break-ins reported by devastated victims.

The 10 men aged between 36 and 50 are suspected to have been directly involved in the planning and execution of break-in incidents where assorted hardware goods, steel products, lubricants, and motor vehicle spare parts have been reported stolen.



In a joint operation comprising detectives from DCI's Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau [CRIB] Nairobi area and DCI Kasarani, the suspects; Paul Njoroge Muthoni 39, Job Onsomu Onkundi 38, Erick Irungu Karanja 37, Daniel Opiyo Oketch 45, James Maina Githua 36, Joseph Maina Wambugu 50, Patrick Karani 39, Peter Karangi 44, Peter Karanja Kanyoro 42, Mathew Riunge Karinge 46; were smoked out of their hideouts in Nairobi and its surroundings.



After a brief interrogation, the suspects led the detectives to Faith Estate - Riverside Court within Juja - Murera, where 463 cartons of lubricants that had earlier been carted away from a go-down at Thika Industrial Park were recovered. During the operation, the crack team of detectives also recovered and detained four motor vehicles connected to the go-down break-ins.



As investigations and search for more suspects and stolen goods continue, it has been established that the thugs are connected to a break-in incident in Mwiki where in April 2024, they stole hardware items and laptops from Syzo International premises after breaking into two go-downs.



In a similar incident that occurred in Kamulu on 26th July 2024, the hoodlums are reported to have scaled the walls of Patnet Steel makers and tied two security guards using ropes, thereafter ambushing the night shift workers and killing one of them before carting away tonnes of nails and barbed wires.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its resolve to remain proactive and professional in investigating crimes, protecting life and property, apprehending offenders, and supporting their prosecution





























