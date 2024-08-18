JOHO comes up with a brilliant way to help RUTO settle the Sh10 trillion debt – Look! God bless RAILA for donating such experts to Cabinet





Sunday, August 18, 2024 – Kenya’s ballooning debt will be a thing of the past if President William Ruto adopts the genius proposal by the newly appointed Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho.

Speaking in Taita Taveta County during a meeting with regional law enforcement officers yesterday, Joho noted that Kenya has enough minerals, which if well exploited, could help the country settle a sizable chunk of its huge Ksh10.5 trillion debt.

However, Joho warned that going forward, it will be business unusual, as state officers will be required to clamp down on illegal mining.

The Cabinet Secretary warned absconding responsibility will be dealt with swiftly.

"Our officers from the different law enforcement agencies. How do you allow illegal mining to take place in areas you are manning.

"So, county commissioner, we start here in Taita Taveta, anyone engaging in illegal mining in this area, I am giving a directive, you take responsibility," the former Governor directed the official.

"I won't be cowed. I was given this responsibility and I must fulfill my mandate. You must help us deliver. Mining has a lot of opportunities.

"This country is currently saddled with debt. I am thinking one way the country can get itself out of the current debt crisis is to exploit our minerals so that we can get the funds to service our debt," he stated.

Kenya's mineral wealth is estimated to be worth over Ksh 3 trillion, with major contributions from minerals like titanium, gold, and soda ash.

Overall, the mining sector contributes about 1% to Kenya's GDP, but with ongoing exploration and investment, this figure is expected to rise.

Kenya's public debt stood at Ksh10.54 trillion as of August 2024.

