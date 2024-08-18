JOHO comes up with a brilliant way to help RUTO settle the Sh10 trillion debt – Look! God bless RAILA for donating such experts to Cabinet

Sunday, August 18, 2024 – Kenya’s ballooning debt will be a thing of the past if President William Ruto adopts the genius proposal by the newly appointed Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho.
Speaking in Taita Taveta County
during a meeting with regional law enforcement officers yesterday, Joho noted
that Kenya has enough minerals, which if well exploited, could help the country
settle a sizable chunk of its huge Ksh10.5 trillion debt.
However, Joho warned that going forward, it will be business unusual, as state officers will be required to clamp down on illegal mining.
The Cabinet Secretary warned
absconding responsibility will be dealt with swiftly.
"Our officers from the different law enforcement agencies. How do you allow illegal mining to take place in areas you are manning.
"So, county commissioner, we start here in Taita
Taveta, anyone engaging in illegal mining in this area, I am giving a
directive, you take responsibility," the former Governor directed the
official.
"I won't be cowed. I was given this responsibility and I must fulfill my mandate. You must help us deliver. Mining has a lot of opportunities.
"This country is currently saddled
with debt. I am thinking one way the country can get itself out of the current
debt crisis is to exploit our minerals so that we can get the funds to service
our debt," he stated.
Kenya's mineral wealth is
estimated to be worth over Ksh 3 trillion, with major contributions from
minerals like titanium, gold, and soda ash.
Overall, the mining sector
contributes about 1% to Kenya's GDP, but with ongoing exploration and
investment, this figure is expected to rise.
Kenya's public debt stood at
Ksh10.54 trillion as of August 2024.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
