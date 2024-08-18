RUTO’s Government was only bad when BABA was outside but now it is perfect – RAILA’s ally declares





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has changed his tune regarding President William Ruto’s government.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined the government and even donated his ODM experts to join Ruto’s Cabinet in a move that has earned him praise and condemnation in equal measures.

Speaking at Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi's thanksgiving ceremony in Ugunja to celebrate the former National Assembly Minority Leader's appointment to the cabinet, Atandi took a cue from senior politicians allied to Raila and threw his weight behind the broad-based government.

He expressed his delight at Ruto's decision to tap opposition members to help him realise his agenda.

Atandi, while making his remarks, boldly proclaimed that a government can only be bad if you are not part of it.

"The government is only bad if you are not part of it if you are outside and do not have anybody representing your interests.

"When the government does not talk to you then that government is bad."

"But when that government has your people inside. The way Mbadi, Raymond Omollo, and my brother Opiyo Wandayi are inside, the government cannot be bad.

"The government now is good. That is the message," he added.

The lawmaker stated that ODM politicians have committed to supporting its members appointed to serve in the cabinet.

"We are committing to support our people in government. Our people, we are going to rally behind you, because we want you to deliver, in line with Baba's (Raila Odinga) statement that we have sent experts into the executive," he stated.

The statements by Atandi follow a script laid out by Wandayi, who during the same event declared that ODM will always be part of the government and never in the opposition moving forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST