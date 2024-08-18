RUTO’s Government was only bad when BABA was outside but now it is perfect – RAILA’s ally declares

Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has changed his tune regarding President William Ruto’s government.
This
is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined the government and even
donated his ODM experts to join Ruto’s Cabinet in a move that has earned him
praise and condemnation in equal measures.
Speaking
at Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi's thanksgiving ceremony in
Ugunja to celebrate the former National Assembly Minority Leader's appointment
to the cabinet, Atandi took a cue from senior politicians allied to Raila and
threw his weight behind the broad-based government.
He
expressed his delight at Ruto's decision to tap opposition members to help him
realise his agenda.
Atandi,
while making his remarks, boldly proclaimed that a government can only be bad if
you are not part of it.
"The government is only bad if you are not part of it if you are outside and do not have anybody representing your interests.
"When the government does not talk to
you then that government is bad."
"But when that government has your people inside. The way Mbadi, Raymond Omollo, and my brother Opiyo Wandayi are inside, the government cannot be bad.
"The
government now is good. That is the message," he added.
The
lawmaker stated that ODM politicians have committed to supporting its
members appointed to serve in the cabinet.
"We
are committing to support our people in government. Our people, we are going to
rally behind you, because we want you to deliver, in line with Baba's (Raila
Odinga) statement that we have sent experts into the executive," he
stated.
The
statements by Atandi follow a script laid out by Wandayi, who during the same event declared that ODM will always be part of the government and never in the opposition moving forward.
