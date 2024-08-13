EUGENE WAMALWA now regrets supporting RAILA after he betrayed them and went to bed with the ‘oppressor’ – See what he said





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa now regrets supporting Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

This is after Raila betrayed his Azimio friends and joined President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking during an interview, Wamalwa called ODM’s agreement to work with President Ruto a betrayal of the highest order.

He accused President William Ruto of swallowing the entire opposition after he tapped Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which is one of Azimio’s major affiliate parties.

“For us as Azimio to actually go into bed with Ruto, is a betrayal of the highest order,” Wamalwa said.

According to the former Defense Cabinet Secretary, while Kenyans are pushing to save Kenya from President Ruto, whom he termed as Zakayo, ODM is pushing to have Zakayo saved.

“That is where we have reached and we have disagreed as a matter of principle because people are saying Okoa Kenya from Zakayo, but part of Azimio is saying tuokoe Zakayo,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST