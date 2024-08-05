Actor ZAC EFRON breaks silence after being taken to hospital following incident while swimming at luxe villa in Ibiza

Monday, August 5, 2024 - American actor, Zac Efron has spoken out after being taken to a hospital in Spain following an 'incident in a swimming pool' at a villa in Ibiza last Friday.
The High School Musical actor, 36, took to
his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of himself working
out shirtless, lifting barbells while lying on an exercise ball.
'Happy and Healthy, thanks for the well wishes,' the actor captioned the post.
The star's message comes after sources revealed
to TMZ that the actor was 'found inside the swimming pool by two
people working at the villa who pulled him out of the water.'
His representative confirmed to the outlet that Efron was
hospitalized 'as a precautionary measure' following the 'minor'
incident and is 'recovering just fine.'
He was released from the hospital on Saturday morning.
The incident comes more than a decade after
he 'shattered' his jaw after he slipped on a pair of socks while
running at his home, which caused him to smash his chin into a granite
fountain.
In 2022, he told Men's Health Magazine that he
lost consciousness only to wake up with 'his chin bone hanging off his face.'
Efron said that when he was injured, the masseter muscles on
the inside of his face and jaw then 'compensated' for his injury causing them
to grow in size - hence his remarkable transformation.
He says this explains why he looked so different at the
time. 'The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big.'
Following the accident, Efron has been at the center of
plastic surgery rumors, but the hunky actor the star insisted that the
changes are just the result of shattering his jaw.
0 Comments