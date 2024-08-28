J.D. VANCE says teachers without biological kids disturb him in resurfaced audio







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance is once again facing criticism for controversial remarks he made in 2021, targeting childless individuals in leadership positions.

In recently unearthed audio, Vance is heard criticizing American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for not having biological children, a statement that echoes his past controversial comments about childless leaders.

In the audio clip, Vance expresses discomfort with what he describes as "leaders of the left without biological kiddos of their own trying to brainwash the minds of our children." He specifically singles out Weingarten, saying, "she doesn't have a single child" and suggesting that she should focus on having children of her own rather than influencing others' kids.

However, it's important to note that Weingarten is the adoptive mother of two children, highlighting a recurring theme in Vance's rhetoric where he has previously been accused of not acknowledging adopted or stepchildren as "real" children.

This is not the first time Vance's comments have sparked controversy. Just last month, his "cat ladies" remark, which was perceived as a swipe at Democratic leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not having children, resurfaced and drew significant backlash. Despite the criticism, Vance defended his comments, insisting they were sarcastic and that his critics were missing the point.

In response to the resurfaced audio, a spokeswoman for Vance told TMZ, "J.D. clearly says in the audio that our leaders on the left, especially anti-child radical Randi Weingarten, who brainwash our kids, are deeply disturbing — and he stands by that statement."

The latest revelation is likely to further inflame debates about Vance's views on family and leadership, particularly his stance on the role of childless individuals in shaping public policy.

