J.D. VANCE says teachers without biological kids disturb him in resurfaced audio

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance is once again facing criticism for controversial remarks he made in 2021, targeting childless individuals in leadership positions.
In recently unearthed audio, Vance is heard criticizing
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for not having
biological children, a statement that echoes his past controversial comments
about childless leaders.
In the audio clip, Vance expresses discomfort with what he
describes as "leaders of the left without biological kiddos of their own
trying to brainwash the minds of our children." He specifically singles
out Weingarten, saying, "she doesn't have a single child" and
suggesting that she should focus on having children of her own rather than
influencing others' kids.
However, it's important to note that Weingarten is the
adoptive mother of two children, highlighting a recurring theme in Vance's
rhetoric where he has previously been accused of not acknowledging adopted or
stepchildren as "real" children.
This is not the first time Vance's comments have sparked
controversy. Just last month, his "cat ladies" remark, which was
perceived as a swipe at Democratic leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris
and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not having children, resurfaced
and drew significant backlash. Despite the criticism, Vance defended his
comments, insisting they were sarcastic and that his critics were missing the
point.
In response to the resurfaced audio, a spokeswoman for Vance
told TMZ, "J.D. clearly says in the audio that our leaders on the left,
especially anti-child radical Randi Weingarten, who brainwash our kids, are
deeply disturbing — and he stands by that statement."
The latest revelation is likely to further inflame debates
about Vance's views on family and leadership, particularly his stance on the
role of childless individuals in shaping public policy.
