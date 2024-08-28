Killer WADE WILSON who slaughtered 2 women ‘for the sake of killing’ sentenced to death







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Tattooed “Deadpool Killer” Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Tuesday, August 27, for the brutal murders of two Florida women he committed “for the sake of killing.”

The 30-year-old was found guilty in June for the murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43 during a crazed October night in 2019.

As the judge read out his sentence on August 27, Wilson remained unmoved.

“The evidence shows the murders were heinous, atrocious and cruel. and that the second murder was cold, calculated and premeditated,” Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson told the courtroom.

The jury had recommended that Wilson should receive the death penalty.

The murders were so shocking that Thompson found “no basis” to overrule the jury’s recommended death sentence.

Wilson first strangled Melton in her home after they had a drug-fueled s3xual encounter, prosecutors said.

Wilson — who shares a name with the Marvel anti-hero made famous by Ryan Reynolds — then stole his victim’s car and used her phone to call his girlfriend, Melissa Montanez, 41. He assaulted her, but she refused to get in his car.

That’s when Wilson encountered Ruiz, who was asking for directions in Cape Coral, and invited her into the car.

He later admitted to strangling her before throwing her out of the car, only to get back in and run her over “until she looked like spaghetti,” according to testimony from the trial.

“This case was about killing for the sake of the killing,” Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner previously told the court. “Strangulation is the epitome of life slipping through someone’s hands.”





Despite his disturbing crime, thousands of people sent Wilson love letters and X-rated photos during his five years behind bars.

Several also wrote letters to the judge begging him to look past Wilson’s tattooed face and swastika inks, claiming the killer was a different person while on medication.

The killer's attorneys tried to argue that Wilson suffered brain damage from drug addiction and had abandonment issues stemming from being given up for adoption by his biological parents.

His adoptive parents pleaded that the court not give him the death penalty, stating in a letter that “the human is still in there.”

“Please see it in your heart not take our son,” they wrote.

Wilson was also found guilty of grand theft, burglary of a dwelling, battery and petit theft.