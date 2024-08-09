I was denied food and medicine for over 36 hours - FRANCIS GAITHO narrates his horrible experience in the hands of rogue DCI officers





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Popular X personality Francis Gaitho claims his rights were violated after he was arrested by DCI officers.

Taking to his X account, Gaitho narrated his horrible experience in the hands of rogue DCI officers while in custody.

He was reportedly denied food for over 36 hours and his family members and lawyers denied access to him while in custody at Kamukunji Police Station.

Gaitho was also denied access to medication.

He has been on medication since he lost his mother two weeks ago and despite pleading with the cops to allow him to get his medicine, they ignored his plea.

Gaitho blamed an unnamed politician for using DCI officers to frustrate him.

Check out his tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.