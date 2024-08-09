A man and his girlfriend, linked to serious crimes including abduction and robbery with violence, arrested by detectives (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Two infamous suspects, Harun Kariuki, 33, and his alleged accomplice and girlfriend, Christine Nyakio Kinyua, 20, have been apprehended by a crack team of officers from DCI Kaloleni and Mariakani police station.

The duo is believed to be the brains behind a series of heists in Mombasa and Mariakani areas, including a violent robbery resulting in a fatal incident on July 18, 2024.

They are also linked to a separate abduction and robbery on July 24, 2024, as well as a shooting incident on July 17, 2024.



After a dogged pursuit, the officers managed to track down and arrest the suspects at their hide-out in Samburu township.

A thorough search of their residence yielded a treasure trove of stolen goods, including 9 assorted mobile phones, 3 hard disks, a 24-inch Aucma TV, 2 generators, a laptop, a laminated motorcycle registration number plate KMGB 786D, and a helmet bearing registration number KMFX 866Q.



While the suspects are held in custody for further legal processing, the recovered items have been preserved as crucial exhibits.



Meanwhile, the DCI advises the public to refrain from criminal activities, as such actions will be met with the full force of the law.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.