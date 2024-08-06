I single-handedly financed RUTO’s Presidential campaigns in the Mt Kenya region in 2022 – GACHAGUA says as he reveals how he became a billionaire.





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that he didn’t become the second in command to steal public money as some Kenyans are alleging.

In a joint interview with Kikuyu media stations on Sunday, Gachagua stated that he became very wealthy during the late former President Mwai Kibaki's regime and currently has enough money to sustain himself and his wife.

Gachagua revealed that during the 2022 Presidential election, he single-handedly financed President William Ruto's campaigns in the Mt Kenya region.

“I am a rich man, I made a lot of money during Kibaki’s administration and I financed UDA campaigns without a penny from President William Ruto in Mt Kenya region.

"This is our party and those who assume we are leaving will be disappointed, we contributed 47 percent of our votes,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua spoke out following accusations from some government bloggers that he purchased Treetops Lodges & Estates Hotel in Nyeri using taxpayers' money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST