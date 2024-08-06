ANERLISA MUIGAI and her controversial boyfriend JOE KARIUKI accused of running a scam - This man will land her in trouble (LOOK).





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai and her controversial boyfriend, Joe Kariuki, are reportedly running a scam and conning gullible job seekers of their hard-earned money.

One of the victims reached out to blogger Edgar Obare and claimed that the couple has conned over 70 people.

Anerlisa and Joe reportedly run a company called Signer Travel which promises young Kenyans jobs abroad.

She has been posing as a brand ambassador for the company but according to an insider, she co-owns the company with her boyfriend.

They demand Ksh 10,000 from jobseekers for registration and an additional Ksh 2,500 for medical bills.

The job seekers have not gotten any reply from the company after paying the application fee, with reports indicating that it could be a well-executed scam.

Anerlisa’s boyfriend is a well-known conman and has even served a jail term in Tanzania over fraud.

He might have introduced her to scams after they fell in love.

See the expose by Edgar Obare.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.