'A sad ending to a sad story' - KENNEDY family criticises RFK Jr after he dropped out of presidential race and endorses TRUMP

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Robert F Kennedy, nephew of
assassinated former president John F Kennedy (JFK) and the son of Bobby
Kennedy, who was killed while running for the White House, has thrown his
support behind Republican nominee Donald Trump, promoting criticism from his
own family.
The Kennedy family said Robert F. Kennedy Jr's endorsement
of Donald Trump in the US presidential race, was a "betrayal" of
their values.
Kennedy, also known as RFK Jr, announced he was suspending
his independent campaign for the presidency to lend his support to the
Republican candidate in certain states.
"In about 10
battleground states where my presence would be a spoiler, I'm going to remove
my name, and I've already started the process,"
Kennedy said during a news
conference in Arizona.
RFK Jr, whose father Robert F Kennedy was assassinated as he
ran for president back in 1968, said the Democratic Party was no longer
"champions of the constitution" and had departed
"dramatically" from the "core values" he grew up with.
Kennedy, 70, cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and
"a war on our children" as among the reasons he would try to remove
his name from the ballot in battleground states.
"These are the principal
causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an
independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump," he said.
RFK Jr hit out at the media and the Democrats during his
announcement, while saying his campaign team had "pulled off a
miracle" by making him a presidential candidate.
"You showed everyone
democracy is still possible here," he said. "Today I'm here to tell
you I will not allow your efforts to go to waste."
Kennedy added he believed
that in an "honest system" he would have won the election.
In response to RFK Jr's announcement, his brothers and
sisters shared a statement, saying: "We want an America filled with hope
and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by
individual freedom, economic promise and national pride.
"We believe in Harris
and Walz.
"Our brother Bobby's
decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and
our family hold most dear.
"It is a sad ending to a
sad story."
Trump, who is running for president for a third time
after a successful and an unsuccessful bid in 2016 and 2020 respectively,
reacted to the endorsement saying: "It's an honour".
