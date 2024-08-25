Kikuyus must stop this nonsense of saying 'RUTO must go' - They have the DP, 6 Cabinet Secretaries and 16 PSs





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has criticized members of the Kikuyu community for demanding that President William Ruto 'must go' despite holding the majority of seats in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kaluma wondered why members of the Kikuyu community are complaining yet they have the Deputy President position, 6 cabinet slots, 16 principal secretary slots, and 60 percent of top cadre government posts.

“Why should Mt. Kenya have the DP, 6 Cabinet Secretaries, 16 Principal Secretaries, and 60% of top-cadre government positions but still shout “RutoMustGo” - wrong!

"President Ruto must implement Articles 10 and 32 of the Constitution on inclusivity/face of Kenya in public service,” Kaluma wrote on his X page.

Kaluma is among ODM lawmakers who have criticized Kikuyu community members for supporting the Gen Z protests that nearly ousted President William Ruto from power.

