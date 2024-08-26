'Gossip Girl' star ED WESTWICK marries actress AMY JACKSON







Monday, August 26, 2024 - Ed Westwick, widely recognized for his role in "Gossip Girl," has married his partner Amy Jackson, delighting fans with a glimpse into their 5special day via Instagram. The actor shared a touching photo on Sunday of the couple at the altar, where Jackson stunned in a classic white gown and Westwick complemented her in a white tuxedo jacket paired with black pants.

In his post, Westwick affectionately noted, "The journey has just begun," capturing a moment where he leaned in for a kiss with his bride. Additional posts from the weekend showcased the excitement leading up to their wedding, including a chartered plane ride with Jackson's son, where the couple shared a kiss, signaling their readiness to exchange vows.

The wedding, held in an exotic location, was attended by joyful friends and family, with scenes from the celebration also shared on Westwick's social media. This marks the first marriage for both Westwick and Jackson, with Westwick previously linked to several high-profile stars, including "Gossip Girl" co-star Jessica Szohr.

Fans and followers have poured in congratulations, celebrating this new chapter in the couple's lives.