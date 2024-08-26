Angry residents protest after man burnt his girlfriend to death in South Africa







Monday, August 26, 2024 - Angry residents on Monday, August 26, marched from the court to a police station in Thaba Nchu in Free State, South Africa, demanding action after a 23-year-old woman was m8rdered by her boyfriend.

Katleho Mofokeng, a nursing student from Kroonstad, tragically lost her life after she was set ablaze by her boyfriend.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly attacked her on August 2, 2024, by pouring hot water and paraffin over her before setting her on fire.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Katleho succumbed to her severe injuries on August 11, 2024.

Katleho was studying to become a nurse at Dr. Js Moroka Hospital, and her untimely death has left her community in mourning.

The incident has sparked conversations about domestic violence and the need for more robust measures to protect individuals from such heinous acts.

In the wake of this tragedy, there has been an outpouring of support for Katleho’s family and calls for justice.

Many urge authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for their actions.

Watch the video below