Filmmaker QUENTIN TARANTINO says ALEC BALDWIN is partly to blame for Rust shooting







Monday, August 26, 2024 - In a recent episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino discussed the tragic shooting on the set of the film "Rust," which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

During the conversation, Tarantino suggested that while primary responsibility rests with the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, actor Alec Baldwin also bears some responsibility.

Tarantino argued that actors should personally verify the safety of the weapons they handle during filming, challenging the prevailing industry standards upheld by SAG-AFTRA. The union has previously stated that it is not the duty of actors to check weapons, a position directly at odds with Tarantino’s viewpoint.

The discussion follows the dismissal of a manslaughter charge against Baldwin in July when a judge ruled that critical evidence had been mishandled by prosecutors. This evidence was reportedly placed in an improper file, effectively concealing it from Baldwin’s legal team.

In response to these legal mishaps, Baldwin has taken legal action against Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

The debate over safety responsibilities on set continues to evoke significant controversy and calls for stricter protocols to prevent future incidents.