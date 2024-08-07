Go to the demos at your own peril – See the Intel NIS has given to police regarding today’s Nane Nane protests by the Gen Zs?

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has cautioned Gen Zs going for Nane Nane protests of possible violence.
During a press briefing, Masengeli warned that the police had received intelligence from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) indicating that today’s protests could turn violent due to hired goons planning to infiltrate and cause chaos.
However, he insisted that officers would not
hesitate to engage the marauders.
“The initial demonstrations held in June were
peaceful but subsequent protests morphed into riots, with looters destroying
and stealing property,” he said.
“Our intelligence reports indicate that there are security threats to the country with criminals planning to infiltrate tomorrow's demonstrations and commit further crimes.
"In anticipation, we have
ensured adequate deployment of personnel."
While urging members of the public to exercise
vigilance during the protests, Masengeli likewise cautioned protesters against
trespassing on protected land like the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport
(JKIA) and State House.
"All those planning to exercise their
rights of participation in the protests should do so in compliance with the
law," he said.
"Kenya (as a) country is all we have.
Every one of us therefore has a responsibility to keep our country safe."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments