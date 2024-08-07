Go to the demos at your own peril – See the Intel NIS has given to police regarding today’s Nane Nane protests by the Gen Zs?





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has cautioned Gen Zs going for Nane Nane protests of possible violence.

During a press briefing, Masengeli warned that the police had received intelligence from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) indicating that today’s protests could turn violent due to hired goons planning to infiltrate and cause chaos.

However, he insisted that officers would not hesitate to engage the marauders.

“The initial demonstrations held in June were peaceful but subsequent protests morphed into riots, with looters destroying and stealing property,” he said.

“Our intelligence reports indicate that there are security threats to the country with criminals planning to infiltrate tomorrow's demonstrations and commit further crimes.

"In anticipation, we have ensured adequate deployment of personnel."

While urging members of the public to exercise vigilance during the protests, Masengeli likewise cautioned protesters against trespassing on protected land like the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and State House.

"All those planning to exercise their rights of participation in the protests should do so in compliance with the law," he said.

"Kenya (as a) country is all we have. Every one of us therefore has a responsibility to keep our country safe."

