A video of KATHY KIUNA serenading Pastor MORRIS barely a month after Bishop ALLAN KIUNA’s death raises eyebrows (LOOK).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Reverend Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) has left tongues wagging after she surprised Pastor Morris Gacheru in church on his birthday, leaving him stunned.

In the video that has sparked reactions on social media, especially on X, Kathy is seen holding Pastor Gacheru’s hand and singing a birthday song for him in front of the congregation.

Pastor Morris looked visibly uncomfortable as Kathy pampered him with a birthday song.

The video has stirred reactions among X users, with some of the users casting doubt on Reverend Kathy’s intentions.

A section of X users wondered whether Kathy was looking for a replacement after her husband’s death.

“Fear this gender,” an X user commented.

“The man was not even happy, was he forced?” another user posed.

Watch the trending video.

Replacement? Kenyans raise questions over affectionate 'Happy Birthday' song by Cathy Kiuna to Pastor Morris who is visibly uncomfortable as his hand is tightly held.



Cathy Kiuna recently lost her husband Bishop Allan Kiuna. pic.twitter.com/8ozrthDd92 — Mambo Mseto X (@MamboMseto254) August 6, 2024

