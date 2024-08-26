Gen Zs are not done with RUTO just yet – See what activist KASMUEL MCOURE and his friends have planned to do today?





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 – President William Ruto is not off the hook yet even after enlisting the support of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as far as Gen Zs are concerned.

Gen Z activists plan to protest today, marking 14 years since the Constitution's promulgation to demand change.

The fresh street protest is set to reignite the wave of anti-government protests that started in June

The activists largely composed of youth decry the abductions and forced disappearances that have been rampant in the recent past.

The group, led by Kasmuel McOure, insisted that the peaceful protests are aimed at addressing a range of issues including injustice, corruption, and unemployment.

The protesters, who met yesterday, argued that Ruto has not yet addressed the demands of Kenyans making it necessary to continue the efforts to hold the country accountable through demos.

Later after convening their meeting, a number of them were arrested as they tried to hold a peaceful protest in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) in what they termed as a warm-up for Katiba Day.

The protesters marched through the streets chanting anti-government protest songs while carrying placards.

The protestors have, therefore, vowed not to rest until Ruto is out of office and corrupt officials are tried and jailed for their crimes.

Activist Kasmuel Mcoure asked the public to join the call and take a moment to find out if our Constitution has been respected.

On her part, Wanjira Wanjiru, a fellow activist, condemned the government for continued abductions and called for action.

