Agency now reveals why Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti are yet to receive their salaries

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - The Mission Security Support to Haiti (MSSM) has confirmed that the disbursement process for officers' salaries has been finalized, with payments expected to be reflected in individual accounts within the week.
This is in response to growing
concerns over the delayed salaries of police officers in Haiti
According to an official
statement from MSSM, the administrative hurdles that caused the delay have
been addressed.
"The process for the
disbursement of salaries to the MSSM officers' accounts has been finalized and
it is expected that the same will soon be reflected in their individual bank
accounts in the course of this week," the statement noted.
The statement further reassured
that an "elaborate mechanism" has been established to ensure that
future payments will be promptly processed at the end of each month.
"Going forward, elaborate
mechanisms have been put in place where payments will be promptly done at the
end of the month. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about welfare issues of
the MSS officers since mainstream processes have been finalized," the
agency emphasized.
The MSSM also highlighted the
supportive infrastructure that has been instrumental in keeping the officers
connected with their families and maintaining morale.
"The MSSM officers have been
enjoying and continue to make use of the available communication and
interactive systems which have enabled them to communicate with their loved
ones back at home," the statement added.
This announcement comes as a
relief to the officers who are part of the Mission Security Support to Haiti,
which operates under the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy and
is supported by a Trust Fund facilitated by voluntary donations from
donor countries.
