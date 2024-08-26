Agency now reveals why Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti are yet to receive their salaries





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - The Mission Security Support to Haiti (MSSM) has confirmed that the disbursement process for officers' salaries has been finalized, with payments expected to be reflected in individual accounts within the week.

This is in response to growing concerns over the delayed salaries of police officers in Haiti

According to an official statement from MSSM, the administrative hurdles that caused the delay have been addressed.

"The process for the disbursement of salaries to the MSSM officers' accounts has been finalized and it is expected that the same will soon be reflected in their individual bank accounts in the course of this week," the statement noted.

The statement further reassured that an "elaborate mechanism" has been established to ensure that future payments will be promptly processed at the end of each month.

"Going forward, elaborate mechanisms have been put in place where payments will be promptly done at the end of the month. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about welfare issues of the MSS officers since mainstream processes have been finalized," the agency emphasized.

The MSSM also highlighted the supportive infrastructure that has been instrumental in keeping the officers connected with their families and maintaining morale.

"The MSSM officers have been enjoying and continue to make use of the available communication and interactive systems which have enabled them to communicate with their loved ones back at home," the statement added.

This announcement comes as a relief to the officers who are part of the Mission Security Support to Haiti, which operates under the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy and is supported by a Trust Fund facilitated by voluntary donations from donor countries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST