We will use force on you if necessary – EACC now threatens MP DIDMUS BARASA after he publicly refused to be grilled over corruption





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has vowed to utilise its enforcement powers to ensure that Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa complies with the recent summons.

This comes after Barasa publicly refused to honour the summons to appear before EACC for grilling over the suspicious money that was transferred to his bank account.

The EACC emphasized its statutory capability to enforce compliance from uncooperative suspects.

"EACC is vested with appropriate enforcement powers and mechanisms to compel the attendance of an uncooperative suspect who is required to appear before it," the commission stated.

"No suspect can purport to choose or pretend to enjoy the discretion of whether or not to honour summons by investigative agencies."

Barasa, in his response to the summons, dismissed the EACC’s jurisdiction over the matter, labeling it a civil issue and stating his intention to resolve the dispute in civil court instead.

"Let the lady go to the civil court and I will meet her there. For your summons, I will not come. I will not show up," Barasa declared defiantly.

Barasa further argued that the commission was overstepping its mandate by delving into what he described as a personal financial matter.

He also provided some context to the transaction, claiming it was a soft loan from a fellow politician.

"I would like to bring to your attention that the deposit of Ksh2,000,000 to my bank account was a soft loan from the said politician who unsuccessfully ran for governor in a county in Kenya on 13th December 2023," Barasa explained.

He stressed that any contractual disputes arising from this transaction were his private concern and not within the EACC's scope.

