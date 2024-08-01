GACHAGUA’s allies spill the beans over the funding of Gen Z protests against RUTO’s Government after 2 days of grilling – You won’t believe what they said





Friday, August 1, 2024 – Two UDA MPs allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have broken silence after two days of grilling by the DCI.

The two, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and his Embakasi Central counterpart, Benjamin Gathiru, were released after being grilled over their involvement in sponsoring the recent anti-government demonstrations witnessed across the country.

Speaking to the press after their release, the two attributed their arrest to a political witch-hunt.

“Anybody with any evidence or fact of whatever misdeed we did should come out and tell us how we finance the protests. This is a witch hunt,” Gakuya commented.

Gakuya and Gathiru were part of the five Gachagua allies grilled over their alleged participation in fuelling anarchy and violence during the anti-government demonstrations.

"They also questioned us on whether we were buying T-shirts and water which I believe is just political," noted Benjamin Gathiru.

The arrest and release of the two UDA MPs come days after DCI detectives summoned Embakasi East MP Babu Owino over similar allegations, though the summons were later withdrawn.

The Kenyan DAILY POST