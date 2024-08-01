Men heartbroken as CHRISTINA SHUSHO’s beautiful daughter walks down the aisle (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Renowned Tanzanian gospel singer Christina Shusho is over the moon after her daughter walked down the aisle with the love of her life.

Shusho announced her joy at this major milestone in her family's life through a social media post.

“Dada ode Mrs Willy. Maneno kwishaaaaa. My firstborn got married in an exclusive private ceremony.

"From today, call me Mama Mkwe. I Thank God for His faithfulness,” she posted.

The Shusha Nyavu hitmaker shared several images of the ceremony, where she happily smiled with her daughter and son-in-law.

Christina is a mother of three children and is very private about her family affairs.

See photos of the wedding.





















