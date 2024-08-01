French President MACRON’s ‘warm’ embrace with his Sports Minister at the Olympics raises eyebrows (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - French President Emmanuel Macron is trending online over his warm embrace with his Sports Minister during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The photo shows Macron, 46, and Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, 46, a former professional tennis player who is the country’s Minister of Sports sharing an affectionate embrace as they held each other tightly with many comparing the display to a lover’s embrace.

The curious photo was brought to peoples’ attention by French magazine Madame Figaro, which called the kiss “strange” and claimed Oudéa-Castéra had a penchant for drawing attention to herself.