We will blame RUTO for bringing RAILA ODINGA to Government if things go south – GACHAGUA declares.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said President William Ruto will bear the greatest responsibility if anything goes wrong in his association with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Sunday, the DP said they will not question Raila or apportion blame to him as he did not invite himself into the government.

"I want to say this, even if Raila comes and becomes a menace to us, we cannot question him because he did not bring himself to government," he said.

"In the event anything bad happens from Raila coming into government and the people of Mt Kenya are not happy, we will question President William Ruto because he is the one who has brought Raila in."

Gachagua, however, said the President explained to him the reason behind his decision to work with Raila, saying that it was not aimed at wreaking havoc in government.

The DP said Ruto explained to him that the former Prime Minister was brought in so that the Executive and the Opposition could work together.

"I will believe that because I have not seen any signs that things are going wrong," Gachagua added.

