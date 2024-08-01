GACHAGUA orders police to deal ruthlessly with Gen Zs who will demonstrate in KARATINA Town during Nane Nane March





Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ordered Nyeri County police commanders not to allow Gen Z demonstrations during the planned ‘Nane Nane March’ scheduled for August 8, 2024.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nyeri County, the deputy president said what is happening in the county, particularly in Karatina town, is unacceptable and the government cannot allow it to continue.

DP Gachagua said the people behind the weekly protests are known and should be arrested and arraigned in court.

“What is happening in Karatina is not acceptable.

"We cannot accept that every week there are thugs harassing business people.

"The police come and they chase them away.

"These characters are known, they should be arrested and taken to court,” said Gachagua.

The second in command asked the Nyeri County Commissioner to ensure that the people behind the anti-government protests are dealt with, saying they are disrupting businesses in Karatina town.

"We cannot accept a situation where criminals are disturbing people in Karatina and the people who are organizing these things are known.

"So the county Commissioner and your team, put your best foot forward and bring an end to that nonsense in Karatina,” Gachagua remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST